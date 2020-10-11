Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in National Beverage by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Beverage by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Beverage in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised National Beverage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 258,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,797. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $86.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.44.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.89 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

