Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 530,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,648 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.15% of BGC Partners worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $58,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BGCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.68. 1,588,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.58. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

