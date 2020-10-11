Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.47 Million Position in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.12% of Coherus Biosciences worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 48.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,226,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,294 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $15,970,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Coherus Biosciences by 167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,023,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 641,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $18.61. 856,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,333,202. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $23.03.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

