Bank of America Corp DE Has $1.48 Million Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 45,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 42.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 13.8% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at about $384,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 281.6% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 30,824 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 1st quarter worth about $843,000.

VTN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,951. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

