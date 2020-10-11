Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Ooma worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Ooma in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 48.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ooma by 117.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ooma during the second quarter worth $178,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OOMA shares. Benchmark began coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of OOMA traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. 132,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,283. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $307.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Ooma had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $41.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ooma Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

