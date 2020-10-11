Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL) by 52.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,278 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.39% of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares during the last quarter.

EQWL stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 26,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $40.42 and a 1 year high of $63.69.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

