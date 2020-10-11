Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 109,072 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 107.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Suzano by 20.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Suzano by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Suzano in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Suzano by 10.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Suzano alerts:

Shares of SUZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 231,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,800. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUZ. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Suzano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.