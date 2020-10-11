Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 18,036 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,160 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,036 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.11% of Northwest Bancshares worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 32.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,997 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 36,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $135,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,100 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 523,323 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 107.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,072 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 627.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,976. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.14.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $133.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.99 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWBI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

