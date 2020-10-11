Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 43,362 Shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 160.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,362 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.11% of 1-800-Flowers.Com worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 136.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 815.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 372.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. 42.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 722,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.60.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Hartnett sold 33,521 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $1,046,190.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,787,832.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James F. Mccann sold 694,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $19,909,486.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 733,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,012,712.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 817,079 shares of company stock worth $23,386,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on 1-800-Flowers.Com from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

