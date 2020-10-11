Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 6,517 Shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of Kura Oncology worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KURA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 430,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.45 and a quick ratio of 18.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. Kura Oncology Inc has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology Inc will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

In related news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,419 shares of company stock valued at $17,444,348. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

