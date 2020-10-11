Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.29% of SI-Bone worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SI-Bone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in SI-Bone by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SI-Bone by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SI-Bone by 144.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SIBN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JMP Securities upped their price target on SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SI-Bone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of SIBN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 12.75. SI-Bone Inc has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $706.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $17.64.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-Bone Inc will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-Bone news, CFO Laura Francis sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $58,631.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,340.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,207 shares of company stock worth $3,594,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SI-Bone

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

