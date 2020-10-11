Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 157.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,811 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.28% of Camden National worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Camden National during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Camden National by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Camden National by 33.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Camden National by 20.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Camden National by 15.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

CAC traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $32.52. 37,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,577. The company has a market cap of $486.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $46.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Camden National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

