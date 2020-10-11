Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.53% of Source Capital worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOR. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 79,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Source Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $386,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 96.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Source Capital by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 65,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

SOR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,969. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.05. Source Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.23 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, VP Brian A. Selmo acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $31,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,663. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Osborne, Jr. bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,880. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,542 shares of company stock worth $497,148. Insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

