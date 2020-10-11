Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,796 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Inogen worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inogen by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,044 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period.

INGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Inogen from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $31.05. 78,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,427. Inogen Inc has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $76.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.15 million, a PE ratio of 103.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Inogen had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

