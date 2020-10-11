Bank of America Corp DE Sells 112,943 Shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf (NYSE:NRGX) by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRGX. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 71.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 8.6% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf by 200.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf during the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NRGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. 168,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,478. Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Schneider sold 50,000 shares of Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $337,500.00.

About Pimco Enrg Tctcl Crt Oppo Cf

There is no company description available for PIMCO Energy & Tactical Credit Opps.

