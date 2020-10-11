Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,143 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKL) by 61.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,143 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.55% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.87. 4,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,692. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $72.15 and a 12 month high of $145.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

