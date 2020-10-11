Bank of America Corp DE Sells 22,750 Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 7,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 51,075 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.24. 30,634 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,036. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

