Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,918 Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,918 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vicor were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vicor by 296.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,151 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Vicor by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial raised their price objective on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

VICR traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.67. The company had a trading volume of 127,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,472. Vicor Corp has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $90.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 456.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $155,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $735,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 264,329 shares in the company, valued at $22,203,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,166 shares of company stock worth $2,668,275 in the last ninety days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

