Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,228 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.07% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 203.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 425,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,492. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $23.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.91.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CORT shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 20,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $255,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. bought 25,807 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $322,587.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.