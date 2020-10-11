Bank of America Corp DE Sells 836,351 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 80.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 836,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.23% of Century Aluminum worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 129,597 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Century Aluminum by 249.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,642,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,045 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,408,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Century Aluminum by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 51,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 688,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 119,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CENX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Century Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

In related news, EVP John E. Hoerner sold 9,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $99,784.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $359,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CENX traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.97. 1,439,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,467,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.13. Century Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $11.33.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $285.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

About Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

