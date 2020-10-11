Bank of America Corp DE Trims Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,253 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 60.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 108,429 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 6.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 434,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.66. 46,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,760. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.39. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $5.92 and a 52-week high of $8.44.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

