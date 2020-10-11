BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on BYSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in BeyondSpring in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 43.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BeyondSpring by 118.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BYSI traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 63,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,175. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $462.46 million, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.96. BeyondSpring has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $21.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

