Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $2,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 434,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $23,045,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,613,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,512,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,917,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,205,076,000 after buying an additional 310,661 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,799,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $719,982,000 after buying an additional 2,199,153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,779,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $440,770,000 after buying an additional 325,862 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,204,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $408,240,000 after buying an additional 693,053 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $54.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. Blackstone Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Group will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

