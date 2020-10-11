BLAST (BLAST) Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, BLAST has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $83,402.74 and $187.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001819 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001291 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000397 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002534 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 45,911,632 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.