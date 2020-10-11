Blur (BLUR) Market Capitalization Tops $98,589.51

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Blur has a market cap of $98,589.51 and approximately $57,782.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blur has traded up 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blur alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00250647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00095465 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.01511905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00156903 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,373,271 coins and its circulating supply is 6,013,271 coins. The official website for Blur is blur.cash.

Buying and Selling Blur

Blur can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.