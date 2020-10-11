Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Boot Barn worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 381,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,742,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 204.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.54. 638,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,521. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.97 million, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.89. Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $48.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOOT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

