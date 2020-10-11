Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.71.

BSIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Brightsphere Investment Group by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

BSIG opened at $14.90 on Friday. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Brightsphere Investment Group had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 110.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

