Brokerages Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Earnings of -$1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) to post ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.30). United States Steel posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 561.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year earnings of ($5.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.13) to ($4.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($0.75). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Steel.

Get United States Steel alerts:

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by $0.07. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on X shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

X opened at $8.36 on Friday. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in United States Steel by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 69,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 643,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 23,590 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in United States Steel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 478,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.