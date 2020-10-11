Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.36.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

NYSE:EPRT opened at $19.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

