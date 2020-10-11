Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. CL King boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,495.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 659.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new position in Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average is $55.73. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $73.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.48 and a beta of 2.02.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.54. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.17%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.