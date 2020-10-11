BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

In related news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,700 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $98,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $486,364 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 58,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.85. The stock had a trading volume of 446,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,172. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $70.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.25 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 68.61% and a net margin of 13.44%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

