Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Cadence Bancorp worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CADE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorp by 94.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cadence Bancorp by 564.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,297,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.98. Cadence Bancorp has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Cadence Bancorp had a negative net margin of 38.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $184.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorp will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist raised Cadence Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cadence Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other Cadence Bancorp news, CEO Paul B. Murphy, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Thomas Wiley, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,477 shares of company stock worth $193,908. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

