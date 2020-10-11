Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.93. 1,018,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,973,687. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.10. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $117.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $638.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.09 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 50.84% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total transaction of $443,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,230,639.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,412 shares in the company, valued at $265,898.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,763 shares of company stock worth $17,733,007. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,816,896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,171 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $103,594,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,099,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,894,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,964,603,000 after buying an additional 1,268,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,376,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,926,000 after buying an additional 844,376 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

