Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.07.

CPB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 4th.

In other news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $292,025.25. Company insiders own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,355,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,502,000 after purchasing an additional 418,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Campbell Soup by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,388,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,777,000 after buying an additional 290,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,646,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after buying an additional 69,789 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 113.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,038,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,168,000 after buying an additional 1,081,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 16.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after buying an additional 245,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

