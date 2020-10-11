Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.88. 1,733,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.89 and a beta of 1.71. Capital One Financial has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $107.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.96). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.