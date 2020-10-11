Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 101.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 128.2% in the second quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,091. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $159.39.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Cfra raised shares of Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.42.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

