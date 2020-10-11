Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) and CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (NYSE:CYRBY) Critical Analysis

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) and Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 10.33% 7.49% 3.97% Cedar Realty Trust -10.89% -4.52% -1.25%

Dividends

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Cedar Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Cedar Realty Trust pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cedar Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cedar Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CYRELA BRAZIL R/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cedar Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cedar Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.71%. Given Cedar Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cedar Realty Trust is more favorable than CYRELA BRAZIL R/S.

Risk & Volatility

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cedar Realty Trust has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cedar Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CYRELA BRAZIL R/S and Cedar Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CYRELA BRAZIL R/S $955.30 million 1.87 $105.41 million N/A N/A Cedar Realty Trust $144.08 million 0.55 $1.08 million $0.45 1.99

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cedar Realty Trust.

Summary

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S beats Cedar Realty Trust on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CYRELA BRAZIL R/S Company Profile

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential real estate properties in Brazil. It offers apartments and condos. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil. As of February 28, 2002, Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações operates as a subsidiary of Creed Holdings Ltd.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

