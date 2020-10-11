Chainlink (LINK) Price Tops $10.87 on Exchanges

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for approximately $10.87 or 0.00095465 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, Radar Relay and Coinbase. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market cap of $3.80 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00250647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00037456 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.14 or 0.01511905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000233 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00156903 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008861 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. Chainlink’s official message board is blog.chain.link. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Coinbase, IDEX, Gate.io, COSS, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Binance, Radar Relay, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

