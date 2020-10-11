Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 17,589 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,592 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Hanger worth $4,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HNGR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hanger in the 2nd quarter worth $1,835,000. Voce Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hanger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,415,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Hanger by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,934 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 83,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hanger by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,062 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $17,731,000 after buying an additional 81,309 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hanger by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,343 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 79,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

HNGR traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company had a trading volume of 216,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,882. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.24.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $233.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.33 million.

A number of analysts have commented on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Hanger from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

