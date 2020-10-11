Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 846,213 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 846,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Party City Holdco worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Party City Holdco by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,078,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813,873 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,160,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Party City Holdco by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,764,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,576 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 93,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. 42.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

In other Party City Holdco news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $332,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman S. Matthews acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 711,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,422,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,111,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,108. 6.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRTY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,811,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,819,676. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52. Party City Holdco Inc has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $281.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 62.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $254.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

