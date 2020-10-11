Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 59,070 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,070 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Par Pacific worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PARR traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.49. 344,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,406. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.59) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

