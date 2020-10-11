Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,718,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,497 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Conduent worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Conduent by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Conduent by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 365,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Conduent by 49.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 40,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conduent alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNDT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.60. 1,517,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,237. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. Conduent Inc has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conduent Inc will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Conduent from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.