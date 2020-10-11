Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,187 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of ARMOUR Residential REIT worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 38.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARR shares. ValuEngine lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of ARR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. 939,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,065. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.15. The company has a market cap of $640.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 122.10%. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

