Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of GoPro worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of GoPro by 66.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of GoPro by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.18. 6,883,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,733. GoPro Inc has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $975.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. GoPro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.76.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

