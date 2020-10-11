Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VIR) by 561.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Vir Biotechnology worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $893,000.

Shares of VIR stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $40.89. The stock had a trading volume of 826,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,189. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.04 and a 200 day moving average of $37.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $403,532.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,899,516.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,271,757.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

