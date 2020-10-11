Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Position in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,312 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Vericel worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the period. Kopp Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 1,082,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,955,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,252,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

VCEL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. 452,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,232. Vericel Corp has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $987.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2,182.00 and a beta of 2.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 million. The business’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Vericel from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

