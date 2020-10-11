Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stake in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,003 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,945 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 251,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Shares of NYSE:CWK traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $12.22. 464,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,016. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

