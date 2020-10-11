Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.88% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 228,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.29. 881,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,271. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $340.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $29.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $44,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome in the United States.

