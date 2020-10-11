Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of CorVel worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CorVel by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CorVel by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CorVel by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

NASDAQ CRVL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.55. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,279. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $96.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 0.89.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRVL shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $88,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 910,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,737,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 6,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $567,182.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,727,392 shares in the company, valued at $553,395,265.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,481 shares of company stock valued at $8,890,716. 50.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.