Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Viela Bio worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,827,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,104,000 after buying an additional 3,278,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viela Bio by 765.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,057,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,149,000 after buying an additional 1,820,242 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viela Bio by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,762,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,975,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 448,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viela Bio by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after acquiring an additional 32,560 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Viela Bio in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Viela Bio from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viela Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Viela Bio from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Shares of VIE stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,040. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.59. Viela Bio has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $70.66.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.29.

Viela Bio Company Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

